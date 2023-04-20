Salute to Veterans Tour

230429-N-KG461-1025



PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (April 29, 2023) Electronics Technicians (Navigation) 1st Class Brian Brodie, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), talks with a veteran during a Salute to Veterans event as part of Navy Fleet Week Port Everglades. This year marks the 32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

