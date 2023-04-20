Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Set Rappel [Image 11 of 12]

    Ready Set Rappel

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. anna murch 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Christine Won, a flutist with the 78th Army Band, rappels down a tower during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is a training exercise hosted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on soldier tasks in their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Anna Murch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Set Rappel [Image 12 of 12], by SPC anna murch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

