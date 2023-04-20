Ready Set Rappel

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, with the 99th Readiness Division, rappels down a tower during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is a training exercise hosted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on soldier tasks in their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Anna Murch)

