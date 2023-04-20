Ready Set Rappel

Sgt. Christine Won, a flutist with the 78th Army Band, belays at the base of a rappel tower during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is a training exercise hosted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on soldier tasks in their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Anna Murch)

