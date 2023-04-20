Command town hall

The command team, with the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, hosts a town hall during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst on April 28, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training conducted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring Soldiers from public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cherish Little)

