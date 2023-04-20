Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command town hall

    Command town hall

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cherish Little 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Michael Kennedy, operations noncommissioned officer with the 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, takes notes during a meeting for Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst on April 28, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training conducted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring Soldiers from public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cherish Little)

    leadership
    town hall
    U.S. Army Reserve
    99th Readiness Division
    MCSG

