U.S. Army Public Affairs Mass Communications Specialist Soldiers with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, build confidence on the net ladder on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., April 27, 2023. Operation Strikeback II is a training exercise hosted by the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on Soldier tasks in their speciality skills.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 11:04 Photo ID: 7768911 VIRIN: 230427-A-MP628-1029 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 7.38 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Running to Readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Veronica Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.