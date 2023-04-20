Running to Readiness

U.S. Army Drill Sergeants with the 3rd Battalion, 518th Infantry Regiment, Fox Company demonstrate how to navigate an obstacle during Operation Strikeback II on Joint Base McGuire Lakehurst Dix, N.J., April 27, 2023. Operation Strikeback II is a training exercise hosted by the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on Soldier tasks in their speciality skills.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US