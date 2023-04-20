Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Word of Monmouth Battlefied [Image 1 of 3]

    Word of Monmouth Battlefied

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Captain Joshua Freeman, the officer in command of the 305th Military History Detachment in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, reviews a map of the Battle of Monmouth during Operation Strikeback II at the Monmouth Battlefield State Park, N.J., April 28, 2023. Operation Strikeback II is an annual training exercise, hosted by the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains, and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

