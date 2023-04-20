Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talk of the Town Hall [Image 2 of 2]

    Talk of the Town Hall

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, photographs a briefing during Operation Strikeback II on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., April 28, 2023. Operation Strikeback II is an annual training exercise, hosted by the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains, and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 10:38
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    This work, Talk of the Town Hall [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Town Hall
    Training
    Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst
    99th RD
    MCSG
    Operation Strikeback II

