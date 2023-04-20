Talk of the Town Hall

U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ashley Plymale, chief of operations with the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, responds to Soldiers’ questions during Operation Strikeback II on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., April 28, 2023. Operation Strikeback II is an annual training exercise, hosted by the 99th Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains, and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

