Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day [Image 5 of 5]

    MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets participate during Military Career Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 28, 2023. The event provided an opportunity for students to receive an interactive tour featuring static displays, exhibits, and demonstrations of MacDill's aircraft, units, and mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 10:04
    Photo ID: 7768842
    VIRIN: 230428-F-BQ566-1021
    Resolution: 4224x3379
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day
    MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day
    MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day
    MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day
    MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT