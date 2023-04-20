Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets participate during Military Career Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 28, 2023. The event provided an opportunity for students to receive an interactive tour featuring static displays, exhibits, and demonstrations of MacDill's aircraft, units, and mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 10:04 Photo ID: 7768842 VIRIN: 230428-F-BQ566-1021 Resolution: 4224x3379 Size: 7.15 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.