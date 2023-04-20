MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to Reserve Officer Training Corps and Junior ROTC cadets during Military Career Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 28, 2023. The event showcased various aspects of the military to inspire students who have an interest in operations at MacDill AFB and a career in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US