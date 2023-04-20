USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase

230427-N-XO158-1100

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2023) Sailors take aim with an M4 during a weapons qualification course aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), April 27, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Basic Phase inspections and assessments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sydney Milligan)

