230427-N-XO158-1034
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Sharkey fires a M4 rifle during a weapons qualification course aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), April 27, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Basic Phase inspections and assessments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sydney Milligan)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2023 08:19
|Photo ID:
|7768776
|VIRIN:
|230427-N-XO158-1034
|Resolution:
|6307x3873
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Sydney Milligan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT