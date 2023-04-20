Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Milligan 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230427-N-XO158-1008
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class James Rush fires a M4 rifle during a weapons qualification course aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), April 27, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Basic Phase inspections and assessments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sydney Milligan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 08:19
    Photo ID: 7768774
    VIRIN: 230427-N-XO158-1008
    Resolution: 4205x2579
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Sydney Milligan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase
    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase
    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase
    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase
    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase
    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase
    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase
    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase
    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M4
    USS Wasp
    LHD 1
    weapons
    Basic Phase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT