USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2023) Aviation Machinist Mate Airman Apprentice Alexander Wells fires a 9mm pistol during a gun shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), April 25, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Basic Phase inspections and assessments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sydney Milligan)
