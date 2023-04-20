Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Milligan 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230425-N-XO158-1085
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2023) Aviation Machinist Mate Airman Apprentice Alexander Wells fires a 9mm pistol during a gun shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), April 25, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Basic Phase inspections and assessments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sydney Milligan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Sydney Milligan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Wasp
    LHD 1
    pistol
    gun shoot
    Basic Phase

