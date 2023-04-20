Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment "Proud Americans" conduct a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in support of a 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne" Leader Professional Development (LPD) session April 18, 2023, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2023 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7768718
|VIRIN:
|230418-A-ES171-429
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.71 MB
|Location:
|BG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne" Leader Professional Development (LPD) Session and Field Artillery Live Fire Exercise (LFX) [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
