230428-N-ML137-1081 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 28, 2023) Hawai‘i Air National Guard service members pick up trash during an Earth Day event at Waiokapua (Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 00:09 Photo ID: 7768589 VIRIN: 230428-N-ML137-1081 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.16 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.