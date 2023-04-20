Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event

230428-N-ML137-1052 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 28, 2023) Sweep, a bird hazing dog, demonstrates his training through commands from his handler Kawehi Harris, a biological science technician with U.S. Department of Agriculture for Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, during an Earth Day event at Waiokapua (Major’s Bay). PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

