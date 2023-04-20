Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event [Image 7 of 11]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230428-N-ML137-1027 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 28, 2023) Students from Kalaheo Elementary School compete to pick up trash during an Earth Day event at Waiokapua (Major’s Bay) at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

