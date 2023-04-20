Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event

230428-N-LZ409-2007 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 28, 2023) Students and teachers from local schools walk along Waiokapua (Major’s Bay) to pick up trash during an Earth Day event at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

