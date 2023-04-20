Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event [Image 4 of 11]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230428-N-LZ409-2136 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 28, 2023) Students from local schools listen to a presentation about Kauai Forest Birds during an Earth Day event at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7768582
    VIRIN: 230428-N-LZ409-2136
    Resolution: 3845x2563
    Size: 513.87 KB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    environmental
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Earth Day
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT