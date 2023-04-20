230428-N-LZ409-2136 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 28, 2023) Students from local schools listen to a presentation about Kauai Forest Birds during an Earth Day event at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2023 00:08
|Photo ID:
|7768582
|VIRIN:
|230428-N-LZ409-2136
|Resolution:
|3845x2563
|Size:
|513.87 KB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
