Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event

230428-N-LZ409-2078 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 28, 2023) Tim Golden, a meteorologist for Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, uses liquid nitrogen to form a cloud to demonstrate to students from local schools about how clouds can be formed using temperature during an Earth Day event at Waiokapua (Major’s Bay). PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

