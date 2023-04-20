Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event

230428-N-LZ409-2045 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 28, 2023) Kawehi Harris, a biological science technician with U.S. Department of Agriculture for Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, presents to students from local schools about how she uses Sweep, a bird hazing dog, to safely remove birds from hazardous areas of the installation during an Earth Day event at Waiokapua (Major’s Bay). PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

