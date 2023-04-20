230428-N-LZ409-2045 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 28, 2023) Kawehi Harris, a biological science technician with U.S. Department of Agriculture for Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, presents to students from local schools about how she uses Sweep, a bird hazing dog, to safely remove birds from hazardous areas of the installation during an Earth Day event at Waiokapua (Major’s Bay). PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2023 00:08
|Photo ID:
|7768579
|VIRIN:
|230428-N-LZ409-2045
|Resolution:
|3553x2369
|Size:
|612.13 KB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts Earth Day Event [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT