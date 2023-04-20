Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Selina Moran assigned to the Recruiting and retention command and the Diversity Administrative NCOIC, talks with students attending the College and Career Fair at Portland State University during the Asian American Youth Leadership Conference held at Portland State University, Portland, Oregon on April 25, 2023. . Since 1993, the AAYLC has helped thousands of high school students from Oregon and SW Washington spend a day together that promotes education goals, instills self-confidence and develop leadership skills. Volunteers from the Oregon National Guard helped with this year’s conference and helped students understand the Army National Guard’s role in the community at the College Career Fair on campus. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

