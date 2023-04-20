From left to right, U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, Dr. Michele Gaudreault, Deputy Chief Scientist, Space Operations Command, and U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Clay, Space Base Delta 2 vice commander, begin their office call at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 28, 2023. Dr. Gaudreault visited Space Base Delta 2, as well as Space Delta 4 components for office calls. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 17:43
|Photo ID:
|7768360
|VIRIN:
|230428-X-VL755-1041
|Resolution:
|1020x679
|Size:
|647.42 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
This work, Deputy Chief Scientist Visits Buckley Space Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
