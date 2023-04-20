From left to right, U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, Dr. Michele Gaudreault, Deputy Chief Scientist, Space Operations Command, and U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Clay, Space Base Delta 2 vice commander, begin their office call at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 28, 2023. Dr. Gaudreault visited Space Base Delta 2, as well as Space Delta 4 components for office calls. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 17:43 Photo ID: 7768360 VIRIN: 230428-X-VL755-1041 Resolution: 1020x679 Size: 647.42 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deputy Chief Scientist Visits Buckley Space Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.