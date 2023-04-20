Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Chief Scientist Visits Buckley Space Force Base [Image 2 of 3]

    Deputy Chief Scientist Visits Buckley Space Force Base

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs 

    Space Base Delta 2

    From left to right, U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, Dr. Michele Gaudreault, Deputy Chief Scientist, Space Operations Command, and U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Clay, Space Base Delta 2 vice commander, begin their office call at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 28, 2023. Dr. Gaudreault visited Space Base Delta 2, as well as Space Delta 4 components for office calls. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)

