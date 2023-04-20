A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, lands after jumping from an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 25, 2023. The 3rd ASOS trains, equips, and deploys TACP members in order to support the 11th Airborne Division and 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 7768342 VIRIN: 230425-F-RJ686-1214 Resolution: 2947x1965 Size: 672.86 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations, by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.