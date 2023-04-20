Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations

    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, lands after jumping from an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 25, 2023. The 3rd ASOS trains, equips, and deploys TACP members in order to support the 11th Airborne Division and 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 7768342
    VIRIN: 230425-F-RJ686-1214
    Resolution: 2947x1965
    Size: 672.86 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations, by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tactical Air Control Party

    Airborne Operations

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    arctic
    airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    3rd ASOS
    TACPs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT