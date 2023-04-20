Air Force Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge IX

Airmen representing the Air National Guard and the 145th Civil Engineer Squadron, North Carolina National Guard, took second place at Readiness Challenge IX, held at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., April 24 to 28, 2023. Sponsored by Air Force Civil Engineer Center and executed by the 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron, Readiness Challenge is the capstone event for DAF civil engineers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Emily Mifsud).

