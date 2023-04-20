Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge IX [Image 1 of 2]

    Air Force Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge IX

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Emily Mifsud 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Airmen representing the Air National Guard and the 145th Civil Engineer Squadron, North Carolina National Guard, took second place at Readiness Challenge IX, held at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., April 24 to 28, 2023. Sponsored by Air Force Civil Engineer Center and executed by the 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron, Readiness Challenge is the capstone event for DAF civil engineers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Emily Mifsud).

