Lt. Gen. Bruce Wright (ret), Air Force Association (AFA) president, congratulates a member of the audience on her decision to join the Air Force at the AFA awards banquet in Minot, North Dakota, April 27, 2023. The AFA supports Airmen, Guardians and the families of the Total Air Force and Space Force, including Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, civilians, families, and members of the Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:16 Photo ID: 7768192 VIRIN: 230427-F-EQ797-1012 Resolution: 3689x5164 Size: 11.76 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFA Award Banquet [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.