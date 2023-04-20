Lt. Gen. Bruce Wright (ret), Air Force Association (AFA) president, speaks to a group of U.S. Airmen and their spouses at the AFA awards banquet in Minot, North Dakota, April 27, 2023. The AFA advocates for and promotes aerospace power to favorably shape policy and resourcing decisions to guarantee the strongest aerospace forces in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:16 Photo ID: 7768190 VIRIN: 230427-F-EQ797-1010 Resolution: 6048x3050 Size: 10.82 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFA Award Banquet [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.