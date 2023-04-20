Lt. Gen. Bruce Wright (ret), Air Force Association (AFA) president, speaks to a group of U.S. Airmen and their spouses at the AFA awards banquet in Minot, North Dakota, April 27, 2023. The AFA mission is to educate the public on the critical need for unrivaled aerospace power and promote aerospace and science, technology, engineering and mathematics education for a technically superior and professional workforce to ensure national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:16 Photo ID: 7768188 VIRIN: 230427-F-EQ797-1008 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 15.64 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFA Award Banquet [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.