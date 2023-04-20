U.S. Air Force Airmen and their spouses show respect to the colors at the Air Force Association (AFA) awards banquet in Minot, North Dakota, April 27, 2023. The AFA advocates for and promotes aerospace power to favorably shape policy and resourcing decisions to guarantee the strongest aerospace forces in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:16 Photo ID: 7768187 VIRIN: 230427-F-EQ797-1006 Resolution: 3679x4452 Size: 8.72 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFA Award Banquet [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.