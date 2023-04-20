Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFA Award Banquet [Image 7 of 12]

    AFA Award Banquet

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and their spouses show respect to the colors at the Air Force Association (AFA) awards banquet in Minot, North Dakota, April 27, 2023. The AFA advocates for and promotes aerospace power to favorably shape policy and resourcing decisions to guarantee the strongest aerospace forces in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:16
    Photo ID: 7768187
    VIRIN: 230427-F-EQ797-1006
    Resolution: 3679x4452
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    This work, AFA Award Banquet [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

