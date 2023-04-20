AFA Award Banquet

The Fallen Comrade table at the Air Force Association Banquet(AFA), Minot, North Dakota, April 27, 2023. A fallen comrade table is a ceremony and memorial that is set up in military dining facilities of the United States Armed Forces and during official dining functions, in honor of fallen, missing, or imprisoned military service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

