    AFA Award Banquet [Image 4 of 12]

    AFA Award Banquet

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Fallen Comrade table at the Air Force Association Banquet(AFA), Minot, North Dakota, April 27, 2023. A fallen comrade table is a ceremony and memorial that is set up in military dining facilities of the United States Armed Forces and during official dining functions, in honor of fallen, missing, or imprisoned military service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:17
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
