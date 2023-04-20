Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEP FORWARD: PREVENT. REPORT. ADVOCATE for SAAPM [Image 1 of 3]

    STEP FORWARD: PREVENT. REPORT. ADVOCATE for SAAPM

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Alexander Gamm, 4th Force Support Squadron Airman dorm leader and volunteer victim advocate poses for a photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Apr. 5, 2023. Gamm has been a victim advocate for 9 month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 14:46
    Photo ID: 7767911
    VIRIN: 230404-F-TE159-541
    Resolution: 3318x4645
    Size: 837.88 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEP FORWARD: PREVENT. REPORT. ADVOCATE for SAAPM [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    SAPR
    15th Air Force

