Tech. Sgt. Alexander Gamm, 4th Force Support Squadron Airman dorm leader and volunteer victim advocate poses for a photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Apr. 5, 2023. Gamm has been a victim advocate for 9 month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 14:46
|Photo ID:
|7767911
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-TE159-541
|Resolution:
|3318x4645
|Size:
|837.88 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STEP FORWARD: PREVENT. REPORT. ADVOCATE for SAAPM [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
STEP FORWARD: PREVENT. REPORT. ADVOCATE for SAAPM
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT