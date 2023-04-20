230426-N-JB475-1019
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adreana Franco, a native of San Francisco, performs preventative maintenance on a pump machine within the ship’s medical spaces aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 13:08
|Photo ID:
|7767626
|VIRIN:
|230426-N-JB475-1019
|Resolution:
|4493x2999
|Size:
|1013.41 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230426-N-JB475-1019 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT