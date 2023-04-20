230425-N-JB475-1006

Chief Hospital Corpsman Alma Cannon, a native of Sayetteville, North Carolina, Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel Jimenez, a native of Riverside, California and Lt.Melvin Rolon, a native of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, discuss strategies in the medical waiting room aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 13:07 Photo ID: 7767624 VIRIN: 230425-N-JB475-1006 Resolution: 3764x2513 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US