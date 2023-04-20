230425-N-JB475-1006

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Chief Hospital Corpsman Alma Cannon, a native of Sayetteville, North Carolina, Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel Jimenez, a native of Riverside, California and Lt.Melvin Rolon, a native of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, discuss strategies in the medical waiting room aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

