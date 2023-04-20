Training Together and Building Together

A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade assists security force partners with mortar training in Colombia, April 21. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region building interoperability with security force counterparts. Courtesy photo.
