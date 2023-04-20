Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Together and Building Together

    COLOMBIA

    04.21.2023

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade assists security force partners with mortar training in Colombia, April 21. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region building interoperability with security force counterparts. Courtesy photo.

    colombia
    advisor
    SFAB

