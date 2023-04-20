Royal Air Force Commodore Blythe Crawford visits 350th SWW

U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, left, and Royal Air Force Commodore Blythe Crawford, Air and Space Warfare Center commandant, right, walk together after greeting one another at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., April 26, 2023. The EMS is a global domain which all militaries operate within. Aligning the 350th SWW strategic and tactical goals with our allies will fasten the pace our coalition forces can dominate the spectrum and prevent our adversaries the ability to operate within the spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericka A. Woolever)

