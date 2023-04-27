Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Senior Airman Alixandru Inman from the 81st Inpatient Operation Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a critical care technician, he has been the patient care subject matter expert and premier medic trainer for the critical care flight, providing high-caliber care to patients and exceptional training to new aerospace medical technicians in the intensive care unit. Inman's actions to the mission of “Train, Treat, Teach” has garnered him the receptor of the First Quarter Award and an Above and Beyond Airman Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 10:24
    Photo ID: 7767210
    VIRIN: 230426-F-BD983-1004
    Resolution: 4638x3152
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

