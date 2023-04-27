Let's give Senior Airman Alixandru Inman from the 81st Inpatient Operation Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a critical care technician, he has been the patient care subject matter expert and premier medic trainer for the critical care flight, providing high-caliber care to patients and exceptional training to new aerospace medical technicians in the intensive care unit. Inman's actions to the mission of “Train, Treat, Teach” has garnered him the receptor of the First Quarter Award and an Above and Beyond Airman Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

