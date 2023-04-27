Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dahlgren Civilian Employee Retires After 42 Years of Service

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Michael Bova 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    230419-N-SI161-3002 DAHLGREN, Va. (April 19, 2023) Official portrait of Mr. Dwayne Norwood. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 10:09
    Photo ID: 7767153
    VIRIN: 230419-N-SI161-3002
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    SCSTC ATRC
    Dwayne Norwood

