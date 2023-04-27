Water Jump at Lake Garda

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAZISE, ITALY

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    An Italian Army Paratrooper assigned to Folgore Brigade, conduct a water jump into Lake Garda near Pacengo, Italy, Apr. 27, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

