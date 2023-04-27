Italian Army Paratroopers assigned to Folgore Brigade, conduct a water jump into Lake Garda near Pacengo, Italy, Apr. 27, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 10:04 Photo ID: 7767137 VIRIN: 230427-A-JM436-1116 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 6.93 MB Location: LAZISE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Water Jump at Lake Garda [Image 30 of 30], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.