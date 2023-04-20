Noble Jump On-load

German Soldiers stage and load military vehicles onto the Ro-Ro Cargo Ship ARK Germania at the Port of Emden, Germany, for transport to Sardinia, Italy for participation in NATO’s exercise Noble Jump 23 April 17. This equipment is part of the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of the NATO Response Force (NRF). The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Master Sergeant (OR-7) Sven Fischer, DEU-A)

