Inaugural Heritage Week PT Event

Brigadier General Guillaume "Will" Beaurpere, commanding general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) speaks to Soldiers prior to participating in a physical training event to kick off the inaugural "Heritage Week" at Fort Bragg, NC, April 17, 2023. The event helped mark the 71st Anniversary of USAJFKSWCS and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

