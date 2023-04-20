Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Noble Jump On-load [Image 3 of 17]

    Noble Jump On-load

    GERMANY

    06.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    German Soldiers stage and load military vehicles onto the Ro-Ro Cargo Ship ARK Germania at the Port of Emden, Germany, for transport to Sardinia, Italy for participation in NATO’s exercise Noble Jump 23 April 17. This equipment is part of the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of the NATO Response Force (NRF). The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Master Sergeant (OR-7) Sven Fischer, DEU-A)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 08:39
    Photo ID: 7766798
    VIRIN: 170616-M-VB498-0010
    Resolution: 7238x4825
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

