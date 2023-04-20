Soldiers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) participate in a physical training event to kick off the inaugural "Heritage Week" in front of Clay Hall on Fort Bragg, NC, April 17, 2023. The event helped mark the 71st Anniversary of USAJFKSWCS and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 08:34
|Photo ID:
|7766795
|VIRIN:
|230417-A-OP908-213
|Resolution:
|3600x2805
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Heritage Week PT Event [Image 11 of 11], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
