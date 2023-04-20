Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural Heritage Week PT Event [Image 9 of 11]

    Inaugural Heritage Week PT Event

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) receive a historical briefing about Lt. Gen. William P. Yarborough as they participate in a physical training event to kick off the inaugural "Heritage Week" outside of Kennedy Hall on Fort Bragg, NC, April 17, 2023. The event helped mark the 71st Anniversary of USAJFKSWCS and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 08:34
    Photo ID: 7766794
    VIRIN: 230417-A-OP908-182
    Resolution: 3600x2569
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Physical Training
    TRADOC
    SWCS
    PT
    Heritage Week
    goarmysof

