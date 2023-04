Inaugural Heritage Week PT Event

Soldiers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) receive a historical briefing about Lt. Gen. William P. Yarborough as they participate in a physical training event to kick off the inaugural "Heritage Week" outside of Kennedy Hall on Fort Bragg, NC, April 17, 2023. The event helped mark the 71st Anniversary of USAJFKSWCS and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

