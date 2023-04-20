A C-130H Hercules Aircraft of the 336th Squadron, Air Mobility Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force in Eindhoven, performs sharp turns over Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during exercise Orange Bull, March 23, 2023. U.S. Air Force Service members collaborated with their Dutch counterparts during a two-week long exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 07:20
|Photo ID:
|7766695
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-BD610-1132
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT